Today in history

Today is Thursday, Aug. 25, the 237th day of 2022. There are 128 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Aug. 25, 2018, Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who had spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before a 35-year political career that took him to the Republican presidential nomination, died at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

On this date:

In 1718, hundreds of French colonists arrived in Louisiana, with some settling in present-day New Orleans.

In 1875, Capt. Matthew Webb became the first person to swim across the English Channel, getting from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 22 hours.

In 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.

In 1958, the game show “Concentration” premiered on NBC-TV.

In 1981, the U.S. spacecraft Voyager 2 came within 63,000 miles of Saturn’s cloud cover, sending back pictures of and data about the ringed planet.

In 2009, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor.

Today’s birthdays: Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 89. Author Frederick Forsyth is 84. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 68. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 61. Television chef Rachael Ray is 54. Model Claudia Schiffer is 52. Actor Rachel Bilson is 41. Actor Blake Lively is 35.