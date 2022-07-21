Today in history

Today is Friday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2022. There are 162 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On July 22, 1937, the U.S. Senate rejected President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.

On this date:

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”

In 1943, American forces led by Gen. George S. Patton captured Palermo, Sicily, during World War II.

In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).

In 1992, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escaped from his luxury prison near Medellin. (He was slain by security forces in December 1993.)

In 2020, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, was among those tear-gassed by U.S. government agents as he appeared outside a federal courthouse during raucous protests; Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others were objecting to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump.

Today’s birthdays: Singer George Clinton is 81. Rock singer Don Henley is 75. Actor Willem Dafoe is 67. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 59. Actor Franka Potente is 48. Actor Selena Gomez is 30.