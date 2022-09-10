Today in History

Today is Sunday, Sept. 11, the 254th day of 2022. There are 111 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.

On this date:

In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

In 1814, an American fleet scored a decisive victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Champlain in the War of 1812.

In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam’s first hydroelectric generator.

In 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon. In a speech that drew accusations of anti-Semitism, Charles A. Lindbergh told an America First rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that “the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt administration” were pushing the U.S. toward war.

In 1954, the Miss America pageant made its network TV debut on ABC; Miss California, Lee Meriwether, was crowned the winner.

Today’s birthdays: Movie director Brian De Palma is 82. Actor Amy Madigan is 72. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 69. Actor Virginia Madsen is 61. Actor Kristy McNichol is 60. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 55. Country singer Charles Kelley (Lady A) is 41.