Today is Monday, Oct. 28, the 301st day of 2019. There are 64 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
On this date:
In 1922, fascism came to Italy as Benito Mussolini took control of the government.
In 1940, Italy invaded Greece during World War II.
In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev informed the United States that he had ordered the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba; in return, the U.S. secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from U.S. installations in Turkey.
In 1965, Pope Paul VI issued a Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions which, among other things, absolved Jews of collective guilt for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
In 2001, the families of people killed in the September 11 terrorist attack gathered in New York for a memorial service filled with prayer and song.
Today's Birthdays: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 92. Caitlyn Jenner is 70. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 64. Actress Lauren Holly is 56. Talk show host-comedian-actress Sheryl Underwood is 56. Actress Jami Gertz is 54. Actor Chris Bauer is 53. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 53. Actress Julia Roberts is 52. Country singer Brad Paisley is 47. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 45. Actress Gwendoline Christie is 41. Actress Troian Bellisario is 34.