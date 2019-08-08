Today is Friday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2019. There are 144 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 9, 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device ("Fat Man") over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
On this date:
In 1854, Henry David Thoreau's "Walden," which described Thoreau's experiences while living near Walden Pond in Massachusetts, was first published.
In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.
In 1944, 258 African-American sailors based at Port Chicago, California, refused to load a munitions ship following a cargo vessel explosion that killed 320 men, many of them black. (Fifty of the sailors were convicted of mutiny, fined and imprisoned.)
In 1969, actress Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate's Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
In 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation's 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon's resignation took effect.
In 1995, Jerry Garcia, lead singer of the Grateful Dead, died in Forest Knolls, California, of a heart attack at age 53.
Today's birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 91. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 81. Actor Sam Elliott is 75. Actress Melanie Griffith is 62. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 52. Actress Gillian Anderson is 51. Actor Eric Bana is 51. Actress Anna Kendrick is 34.