Today in history

Today is Thursday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2022. There are 149 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight

On Aug. 4, 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)

On this date:

In 1830, plans for the city of Chicago were laid out.

In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the second of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he prevailed in the long jump over German Luz Long, who was the first to congratulate him.

In 1964, the bodies of missing civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney were found buried in an earthen dam in Mississippi.

In 1987, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to abolish the Fairness Doctrine.

In 2020, nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been improperly stored for years in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, exploded, killing more than 200 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighborhoods; it was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded.

Today’s birthdays: Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 67. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 64. Former President Barack Obama is 61. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 27.