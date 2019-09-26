Today is Friday, Sept. 27, the 270th day of 2019. There are 95 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On September 27, 1964, the government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.
On this date:
In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War's peace terms with Britain.
In 1854, the first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.
In 1935, Judy Garland, at age 13, signed a seven-year contract with MGM.
In 1939, Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.
In 1942, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra performed together for the last time, at the Central Theater in Passaic, New Jersey, prior to Miller's entry into the Army.
In 1979, Congress gave its final approval to forming the U.S. Department of Education.
Today's Birthdays: Rock singer Meat Loaf is 72. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 68. Former Democratic National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 53. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 51. Singer Mark Calderon is 49. Actress Anna Camp is 37. Rapper Lil' Wayne is 37. Singer Avril Lavigne is 35. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 28. Actor Sam Lerner is 27. Actor Ames McNamara is 12.