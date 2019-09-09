Today is Tuesday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2019. There are 112 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 10, 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, "We have met the enemy and they are ours.")
On this date:
In 1912, the jungle character Tarzan made his debut as "Tarzan of the Apes" by Edgar Rice Burroughs was first published in The All-Story magazine.
In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.
In 1963, 20 black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.
In 1979, four Puerto Rican nationalists imprisoned for a 1954 attack on the U.S. House of Representatives and a 1950 attempt on the life of President Harry S. Truman were freed from prison after being granted clemency by President Jimmy Carter.
In 1998, President Clinton met with members of his Cabinet to apologize, ask forgiveness and promise to improve as a person in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Philip Baker Hall is 88. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 71. Political commentator Bill O'Reilly is 70. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 69. Actor Colin Firth is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 56. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 51. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 45.