Today is Saturday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2019. There are 38 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On November 23rd, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
On this date:
In 1804, the 14th president of the United States, Franklin Pierce, was born in Hillsboro, New Hampshire.
In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)
In 1903, Enrico Caruso made his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in "Rigoletto."
In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce (loos), was first published.
In 1980, some 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.
In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.
In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore's lawyers argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.
In 2003, Five U.S. soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.
Today's birthdays: Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 69. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 65. TV personality Robin Roberts is 59. Actress Kelly Brook is 40. TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is 32. Actress-singer Miley Cyrus is 27.