Today is Tuesday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2019. There are 133 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 20, 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Okla., shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
On this date:
In 1862, the New York Tribune published an open letter by editor Horace Greeley calling on President Abraham Lincoln to take more aggressive measures to free the slaves and end the South's rebellion.
In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.
In 1910, a series of forest fires swept through parts of Idaho, Montana and Washington, killing at least 85 people and burning some 3 million acres.
In 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the "Prague Spring" liberalization drive.
In 1989, entertainment executive Jose Menendez and his wife, Kitty, were shot to death in their Beverly Hills mansion by their sons, Lyle and Erik.
In 2017, actor, comic and longtime telethon host Jerry Lewis died of heart disease in Las Vegas at the age of 91.
Today's birthdays: Boxing promoter Don King is 88. Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 84. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 73. Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) is 72. Rock singer Robert Plant is 71. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 67. TV weatherman Al Roker is 65. Actress Joan Allen is 63. Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 44. Jazz/pop singer-pianist Jamie Cullum is 40. Actress-singer Demi Lovato is 27.