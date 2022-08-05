 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in history

Today is Saturday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2022. There are 147 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)

On this date:

In 1806, the Holy Roman Empire went out of existence as Emperor Francis II abdicated.

In 1825, Upper Peru became the autonomous republic of Bolivia.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.

n 1991, the World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing webpages over the Internet. TV newsman Harry Reasoner died in Norwalk, Connecticut, at age 68.

In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31. 

In 2011 insurgents shot down a U.S. military helicopter during fighting in eastern Afghanistan, killing 30 Americans, most of them belonging to the same elite Navy commando unit that had slain Osama bin Laden; seven Afghan commandos also died.

Today’s birthdays: Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 70. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 54. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 52. Actor Ever Carradine is 48. Actor Melissa George is 46. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 41.

