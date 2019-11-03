Today is Monday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2019. There are 57 days left in the year.
On Nov. 4, 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.
In 1862, inventor Richard J. Gatling received a U.S. patent for his rapid-fire Gatling gun.
In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen's tomb was discovered in Egypt.
In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.
In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.
In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.
In 2008, Democrat Barack Obama was elected the first black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain. California voters approved Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment outlawing same-sex marriage, overturning a state Supreme Court decision that gave gay couples the right to wed just months earlier.
Today's Birthdays: Former first lady Laura Bush is 73. Actress-comedian Kathy Griffin is 59. Actor Ralph Macchio is 58. "Survivor" host Jeff Probst is 58. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 50. Rapper-producer Sean "Puffy" Combs is 50. Rhythm-and-blues/gospel singer George Huff is 39. Actress Emme Rylan is 39. Actor Chris Greene (Film: "Loving") is 37.