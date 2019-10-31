Today is Friday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of 2019. There are 60 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 1, 1936, in a speech in Milan, Italy, Benito Mussolini described the alliance between his country and Nazi Germany as an "axis" running between Rome and Berlin.
On this date:
In 1604, William Shakespeare's tragedy "Othello" was first presented at Whitehall Palace in London..
In 1945, Ebony, a magazine geared toward black readers, was first published.
In 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to force their way into Blair House in Washington, D.C., in a failed attempt to assassinate President Harry S. Truman. (One of the pair was killed, along with a White House police officer.)
In 1968, the Motion Picture Association of America unveiled its new voluntary film rating system: G for general, M for mature (later changed to GP, then PG), R for restricted and X (later changed to NC-17) for adults only.
In 1989, East Germany reopened its border with Czechoslovakia, prompting tens of thousands of refugees to flee to the West.
Today's Birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 84. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 62. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 59. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 56. Actress Toni Collette is 47. Actress Aishwarya Rai is 46. Actor Matt Jones is 38. Actress Natalia Tena is 35. Actor Penn Badgley is 33. Actor Max Burkholder is 22. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 22.