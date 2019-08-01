Today is Friday, Aug. 2, the 214th day of 2019. There are 151 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 2, 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, seizing control of the oil-rich emirate. (The Iraqis were later driven out in Operation Desert Storm.)
On this date:
In 1610, during his fourth voyage to the Western Hemisphere, English explorer Henry Hudson sailed into what is now known as Hudson Bay.
In 1776, members of the Second Continental Congress began attaching their signatures to the Declaration of Independence.
In 1876, frontiersman "Wild Bill" Hickok was shot and killed while playing poker at a saloon in Deadwood, Dakota Territory, by Jack McCall, who was later hanged.
In 1921, a jury in Chicago acquitted several former members of the Chicago White Sox baseball team and two others of conspiring to defraud the public in the notorious "Black Sox" scandal. Opera singer Enrico Caruso, 48, died in Naples, Italy.
In 1974, former White House counsel John W. Dean III was sentenced to one to four years in prison for obstruction of justice in the Watergate cover-up. (Dean ended up serving four months.)
In 1985, 137 people were killed when Delta Air Lines Flight 191, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed while attempting to land at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Today's birthdays: Actor Nehemiah Persoff is 100. Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 82. Singer Kathy Lennon is 76. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: "The Munsters") is 66. Actress Apollonia is 60. Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 55. Actress Marci Miller is 34. Singer Charli XCX is 27. Actress Hallie Eisenberg is 27.