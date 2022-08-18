Today in history

Today is Friday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2022. There are 134 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Aug. 19, 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage. (Although sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, Powers was returned to the United States in 1962 as part of a prisoner exchange.)

On this date:

In A.D. 14, Caesar Augustus, Rome’s first emperor, died at age 76 after a reign lasting four decades; he was succeeded by his stepson Tiberius.

In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname “Old Ironsides.”

In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.

In 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.

In 1942, during World War II, about 6,000 Canadian and British soldiers launched a disastrous raid against the Germans at Dieppe, France, suffering more than 50-percent casualties.

In 2010, the last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the U.S.-led invasion began.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Diana Muldaur is 84. Actor Jill St. John is 82. Rock singer Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) is 77. Former President Bill Clinton is 76. Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 70. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 56. Actor Matthew Perry is 53. Country singer Clay Walker is 53.