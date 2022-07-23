Today in history

Today is Sunday, July 24, the 205th day of 2022. There are 160 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River; an estimated 844 people died in the disaster.

On this date:

In 1847, Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley in present-day Utah.

In 1866, Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.

In 1911, Yale University history professor Hiram Bingham III found the “Lost City of the Incas,” Machu Picchu, in Peru.

In 1937, the state of Alabama dropped charges against four of the nine young Black men accused of raping two white women in the “Scottsboro Case.”

In 1959, during a visit to Moscow, Vice President Richard Nixon engaged in his famous “Kitchen Debate” with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.

In 1998, the motion picture “Saving Private Ryan,” starring Tom Hanks and directed by Steven Spielberg, was released.

Today’s birthdays: Former Montana Governor Marc Racicot is 74. Actor Lynda Carter is 71. Country singer Pam Tillis is 65. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 53. Actor Jamie Denbo (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 49. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 24.