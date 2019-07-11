Today is Friday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2019. There are 172 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.
On this date:
In 1543, England's King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.
In 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)
In 1962, The Rolling Stones played their first-ever gig at The Marquee in London.
In 1967, rioting erupted in Newark, New Jersey, over the police beating of a black taxi driver; 26 people were killed in the five days of violence that followed.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton, visiting Germany, went to the eastern sector of Berlin, the first U.S. president to do so since Harry Truman.
In 2003, the USS Ronald Reagan, the first carrier named for a living president, was commissioned in Norfolk, Va.
Today's birthdays: Actor-comedian Bill Cosby is 82. Singer-musician Christine McVie is 76. Actress Denise Nicholas is 75. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 71. Actress Cheryl Ladd is 68. Rock singer Robin Wilson is 54. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 48. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 44. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is 43. Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry is 36. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is 22.