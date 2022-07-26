Today in history

Today is Wednesday, July 27, the 208th day of 2022. There are 157 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On July 27, 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.

On this date:

In 1789, President George Washington signed a measure establishing the Department of Foreign Affairs, forerunner of the Department of State.

In 1866, Cyrus W. Field finished laying out the first successful underwater telegraph cable between North America and Europe (a previous cable in 1858 burned out after only a few weeks’ use).

In 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Virginia, for one hour and 12 minutes.

In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.

In 2015, the Boy Scouts of America ended its blanket ban on gay adult leaders while allowing church-sponsored Scout units to maintain the exclusion for religious reasons.

Today’s birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 100. Actor John Pleshette is 80. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 74. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 60. Actor Taylor Schilling is 38. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind is 15.