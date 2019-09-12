Today is Friday, Sept. 13, the 256th day of 2019. There are 109 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 13, 2001, two days after the 9/11 terror attacks, the first few jetliners returned to the nation's skies, but several major airports remained closed and others opened only briefly. President George W. Bush visited injured Pentagon workers and said he would carry the nation's prayers to New York.
On this date:
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British naval forces began bombarding Fort McHenry in Baltimore but were driven back by American defenders in a battle that lasted until the following morning.
In 1948, Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine was elected to the U.S. Senate; she became the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress.
In 1971, a four-day inmates' rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in western New York ended as police and guards stormed the prison; the ordeal and final assault claimed the lives of 32 inmates and 11 hostages.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting; he was 25.
In 2017, firefighters who were called to a sweltering nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, where air conditioning had been knocked out by Hurricane Irma found three people dead and evacuated 145 others to hospitals.
Today's birthdays: Actress Barbara Bain is 88. Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 75. Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 52. Country musician Joe Don Rooney is 44. Actor Scott Vickaryous is 44. Singer Fiona Apple is 42. Contemporary Christian musician Hector Cervantes is 39. Actress Lili Reinhart is 23.