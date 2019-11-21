Today is Friday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2019. There are 39 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded; a suspect, Lee Harvey Oswald, was arrested; Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.
On this date:
In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, California, carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.
In 1955, comic Shemp Howard of "Three Stooges" fame died in Hollywood at age 60.
In 1967, the U.N. Security Council approved Resolution 242, which called for Israel to withdraw from territories it had captured the previous June, and implicitly called on adversaries to recognize Israel's right to exist.
In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.
In 1980, death claimed actress Mae West at her Hollywood residence at age 87.
In 2017, former sports doctor Larry Nassar, accused of molesting at least 125 girls and young women while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault.
Today's birthdays: Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 79. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 76. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 69. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 61. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 58. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 52. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 35.