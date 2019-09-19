Today is Friday, Sept. 20, the 263rd day of 2019. There are 102 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 20, 2001, during an address to a joint session of Congress, President George W. Bush announced a new Cabinet-level office to fortify homeland security and named Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge its director.
On this date:
In 1519, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set out from Spain on five ships to find a western passage to the Spice Islands. (Magellan was killed enroute, but one of his ships eventually circled the world.)
In 1958, Martin Luther King Jr. was seriously wounded during a book signing at a New York City department store when he was stabbed in the chest by Izola Curry. (Curry was later found mentally incompetent; she died at a Queens, New York, nursing home in 2015 at age 98.)
In 1962, James Meredith, a black student, was blocked from enrolling at the University of Mississippi by Democratic Gov. Ross R. Barnett. (Meredith was later admitted.)
In 1984, a suicide car bomber attacked the U.S. Embassy annex in north Beirut, killing at least 14 people, including two Americans and 12 Lebanese.
In 1995, in a move that stunned Wall Street, AT&T Corporation announced it was splitting into three companies.
In 2017, Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years, struck the island, wiping out as much as 75 percent of the power distribution lines and causing an island-wide blackout.
Today's birthdays: Actress Sophia Loren is 85. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 68. Actress-model Moon Bloodgood is 44. Singer The Dream is 42. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme is 40. Rapper Yung Joc is 39. Actor Malachi Kirby is 30.