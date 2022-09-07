Today in history

Today is Thursday, Sept. 8, the 251st day of 2022. There are 114 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 8, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.

On this date:

In 1504, Michelangelo’s towering marble statue of David was unveiled to the public in Florence, Italy.

In 1565, a Spanish expedition established the first permanent European settlement in North America at present-day St. Augustine, Florida.

In 1664, the Dutch surrendered New Amsterdam to the British, who renamed it New York.

In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.

In 1941, the 900-day Siege of Leningrad by German forces began during World War II.

In 1943, during World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower announced Italy’s surrender; Nazi Germany denounced Italy’s decision as a cowardly act.

In 2016, California and federal regulators fined Wells Fargo a combined $185 million, alleging the bank’s employees illegally opened millions of unauthorized accounts for their customers in order to meet aggressive sales goals.

Today’s birthdays: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 81. Singer Aimee Mann is 62. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 52. TV personality Brooke Burke is 51. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 35. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 20.