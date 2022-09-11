Today in history

Today is Monday, Sept. 12, the 255th day of 2022. There are 110 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Sept. 12, 1977, South African Black student leader and anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, 30, died while in police custody, triggering an international outcry.

On this date:

In 1913, Olympic legend Jesse Owens was born in Oakville, Alabama.

In 1914, during World War I, the First Battle of the Marne ended in an Allied victory against Germany.

In 1958, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Cooper v. Aaron, unanimously ruled that Arkansas officials who were resisting public school desegregation orders could not disregard the high court’s rulings.

In 1959, the Soviet Union launched its Luna 2 space probe, which made a crash landing on the moon. The TV Western series “Bonanza” premiered on NBC.

In 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center’s smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead. President George W. Bush, branding the attacks in New York and Washington “acts of war,” spoke of “a monumental struggle of good versus evil” and said that “good will prevail.”

Today’s birthdays: Maria Muldaur is 80. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 70. Actor Rachel Ward is 65. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 41. Actor Emmy Rossum is 36. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 29.