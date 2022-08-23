Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2022. There are 129 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Aug. 24, A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.

On this date:

In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.

In 1912, Congress passed a measure creating the Alaska Territory.

In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.

In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty came into force.

In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.)

In 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida, causing $30 billion in damage; 43 U.S. deaths were blamed on the storm.

In 2006, the International Astronomical Union declared that Pluto was no longer a full-fledged planet, demoting it to the status of a “dwarf planet.”

Today’s birthdays: Actor Anne Archer is 75. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 67. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 62. Actor Marlee Matlin is 57. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 49. Singer Mika is 39.