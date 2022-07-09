Today in history

Today is Sunday, July 10, the 191st day of 2022. There are 174 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On July 10, 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)

On this date:

In 1509, theologian John Calvin, a key figure of the Protestant Reformation, was born in Noyon, Picardy, France.

In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tennessee, in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.)

In 2005, a search-and-rescue team found the body of a missing U.S. commando in eastern Afghanistan, bringing an end to the desperate search for the last member of an ill-fated, four-man special forces unit that had disappeared the previous month.

In 2018, a daring rescue mission in Thailand was completed successfully, as the last four of the 12 boys who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks were brought to safety along with their soccer coach; the other eight had been brought out in the two preceding days.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Mavis Staples is 83. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 75. Actor Fiona Shaw is 64. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 45. Singer-actor Jessica Simpson is 42. Actor Emily Skeggs (TV: “When We Rise”) is 32.