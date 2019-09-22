Today is Monday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2019. There are 99 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On Sept. 23, 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest.
On this date:
In 1780, British spy John Andre was captured along with papers revealing Benedict Arnold's plot to surrender West Point to the British.
In 1846, Neptune was identified as a planet by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle.
In 1955, a jury in Sumner, Mississippi, acquitted two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, of murdering black teenager Emmett Till. (The two men later admitted to the crime in an interview with Look magazine.)
In 1987, Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., withdrew from the Democratic presidential race following questions about his use of borrowed quotations and the portrayal of his academic record.
In 2002, Gov. Gray Davis signed a law making California the first state to offer workers paid family leave.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Julio Iglesias is 76. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 70. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 65. Rock musician Leon Taylor (The Ventures) is 64. Actress Rosalind Chao is 62. Golfer Larry Mize is 61. Actor Jason Alexander is 60. Actor Anthony Mackie is 41. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon is 38. Actor David Lim is 36. Pop singer Diana Ortiz (Dream) is 34. Actress Cush Jumbo is 34. Actor Skylar Astin is 32.