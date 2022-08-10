Today in history

Today is Thursday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2022. There are 142 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Aug. 11, 1997, President Bill Clinton made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (However, the U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the veto as unconstitutional.)

On this date:

In 1860, the nation’s first successful silver mill began operation near Virginia City, Nevada.

In 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz Island (a former military prison) in San Francisco Bay.

In 1956, abstract painter Jackson Pollock, 44, died in an automobile accident on Long Island, New York.

In 1965, rioting and looting that claimed 34 lives broke out in the predominantly Black Watts section of Los Angeles.

In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams, 63, died in Tiburon, California, a suicide.

In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate; Harris was the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. The newly elected district attorney in Portland, Oregon, said he would not prosecute people arrested on non-violent misdemeanor charges during protests.

Today’s birthdays: Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 79. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 72. Singer Joe Jackson is 68. Actor Viola Davis is 57. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 55. Actor Alyson Stoner is 29.