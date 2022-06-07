 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in history

Today is Wednesday, June 8, the 159th day of 2022. There are 206 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On June 8, 1864, Abraham Lincoln was nominated for another term as president during the National Union (Republican) Party’s convention in Baltimore.

On this date:

In A.D. 632, the prophet Muhammad died in Medina.

In 1953, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that restaurants in the District of Columbia could not refuse to serve Blacks. Eight tornadoes struck Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, killing 126 people.

In 1967, during the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)

In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued Capt. Scott O’Grady, whose F-16C fighter jet had been shot down by Bosnian Serbs on June 2. 

In 2008, the average price of regular gas crept up to $4 a gallon.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Nancy Sinatra is 82. Musician Boz Scaggs is 78. “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 65. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 52. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 45. U.S. Olympic track gold medalist Athing Mu is 20.

