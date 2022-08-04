Today in history

Today is Friday, Aug. 5, the 217th day of 2022. There are 148 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Aug. 5, 1981, the federal government began firing air traffic controllers who had gone out on strike.

On this date:

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Adm. David G. Farragut led his fleet to victory in the Battle of Mobile Bay, Alabama.

In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 200-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics, collecting the third of his four gold medals.

In 1953, Operation Big Switch began as remaining prisoners taken during the Korean War were exchanged at Panmunjom.

In 1957, the teenage dance show “American Bandstand,” hosted by Dick Clark, made its network debut on ABC-TV.

In 1962, movie star Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.”

In 1964, U.S. Navy pilot Everett Alvarez Jr. became the first American flier to be shot down and captured by North Vietnam; he was held prisoner until February 1973.

In 2010, thirty-three workers were trapped in a copper mine in northern Chile after a tunnel caved in (all were rescued after being entombed for 69 days).

Today’s birthdays: Actor Loni Anderson is 77. Author David Baldacci is 62. Country singer Terri Clark is 54. Actor Meegan Warner (TV: “TURN: Washington’s Spies”) is 31. Actor/singer Olivia Holt is 25. Actor Albert Tsai is 18.