Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 17, the 229th day of 2022. There are 136 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On Aug. 17, 1982, the first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA’s “The Visitors,” were pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.

On this date:

In 1863, federal batteries and ships began bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates managed to hold on despite several days of pounding.

In 1915, a mob in Cobb County, Georgia, lynched Jewish businessman Leo Frank, 31, whose death sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan had been commuted to life imprisonment. (Frank, who’d maintained his innocence, was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 1986.)

In 1978, the first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ended as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman landed their Double Eagle II outside Paris.

In 1987, Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler’s inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.

In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed when a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Turkey.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Robert DeNiro is 79. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 64. Actor Sean Penn is 62. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 61. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 53. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 28. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 27.