Today is Thursday, Aug. 8, the 220th day of 2019. There are 145 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
On this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
In 1876, Thomas A. Edison received a patent for his mimeograph.
In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew branded as "damned lies" reports he had taken kickbacks from government contracts in Maryland, and vowed not to resign — which he ended up doing.
In 2002, Saddam Hussein organized a big military parade and then warned "the forces of evil" not to attack Iraq as he sought once more to shift the debate away from world demands that he live up to agreements that ended the Gulf War.
In 2003, the Boston Roman Catholic archdiocese offered $55 million to settle more than 500 lawsuits stemming from alleged sex abuse by priests. (The archdiocese later settled for $85 million.)
Today's birthdays: Actor Dustin Hoffman is 82. Actress Connie Stevens is 81. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 80. Actor Keith Carradine is 70. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 58. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 43. Tennis player Roger Federer is 38. Britain's Princess Beatrice of York is 31. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 21.