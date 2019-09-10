Today is Wednesday, Sept. 11, the 254th day of 2019. There are 111 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On Sept. 11, 2001, America faced an unprecedented day of terror as 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four passenger jetliners, sending two of the planes smashing into New York's World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths.
On this date:
In 1814, an American fleet scored a decisive victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Champlain in the War of 1812.
In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam's first hydroelectric generator.
In 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon.
In 1967, the comedy-variety program "The Carol Burnett Show" premiered on CBS.
In 1998, Congress released Kenneth Starr's voluminous report that offered graphic details of President Clinton's alleged sexual misconduct and leveled accusations of perjury and obstruction of justice.
In 2012, a mob armed with guns and grenades launched a fiery nightlong attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost and a CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, killing U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.
Today's birthdays: Movie director Brian De Palma is 79. Singer-actress-dancer Lola Falana is 77. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw is 66. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 66. Actress Virginia Madsen is 58. Actress Kristy McNichol is 57. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 52. Rapper Ludacris is 42. Actress Mackenzie Aladjem is 18.