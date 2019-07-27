Today is Sunday, July 28, the 209th day of 2019. There are 156 days left in the year.
Today's highlight:
On July 28, 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.
On this date:
In 1609, the English ship Sea Venture, commanded by Adm. Sir George Somers, ran ashore on Bermuda, where the passengers and crew founded a colony.
In 1794, Maximilien Robespierre, a leading figure of the French Revolution, was sent to the guillotine.
In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.
In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren't scheduled to receive until 1945.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.
In 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he was increasing the number of American troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000 "almost immediately."
In 1989, Israeli commandos abducted a pro-Iranian Shiite Muslim cleric, Sheik Abdul-Karim Obeid, from his home in south Lebanon. (He was released in January 2004 as part of a prisoner swap.)
In 2017, the Senate voted 51-49 to reject Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's last-ditch effort to dismantle President Barack Obama's health care overhaul with a trimmed-down bill. John McCain, who was about to begin treatments for a brain tumor, joined two other GOP senators in voting against the repeal effort.
Today's birthdays: Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 78. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 76. "Garfield" creator Jim Davis is 74. Actress Sally Struthers is 72. Rock musician Simon Kirke is 70. Rock musician Steve Morse is 65. Actress Lori Loughlin is 55. Country singer Carly Goodwin is 38. Rapper Soulja Boy is 29. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd is 26.