Today is Wednesday, Oct. 23, the 296th day of 2019. There are 69 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 23, 1973, President Richard Nixon agreed to turn over White House tape recordings subpoenaed by the Watergate special prosecutor to Judge John J. Sirica.
On this date:
In 1910, Blanche S. Scott became the first woman to make a public solo airplane flight, reaching an altitude of 12 feet at a park in Fort Wayne, Ind.
In 1915, tens of thousands of women paraded up Fifth Avenue in New York City, demanding the right to vote.
In 1983, 241 U.S. service members, most of them Marines, were killed in a suicide truck-bombing at Beirut International Airport in Lebanon; a near-simultaneous attack on French forces killed 58 paratroopers.
In 1995, a jury in Houston convicted Yolanda Saldivar of murdering Tejano singing star Selena. (Saldivar is serving a life prison sentence.)
In 2001, the nation's anthrax scare hit the White House with the discovery of a small concentration of spores at an offsite mail processing center.
Today's Birthdays: Soccer great Pele is 79. Community activist Martin Luther King III is 62. Movie director Sam Raimi is 60. Parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic is 60. Rock musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) is 55. CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta is 50. TV personality Meghan McCain ("The View") is 35. Actress Emilia Clarke is 33. Actress Taylor Spreitler is 26.