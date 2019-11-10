Today is Monday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2019. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 11, 1972, the U.S. Army turned over its base at Long Binh to the South Vietnamese, symbolizing the end of direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.
On this date:
In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a "body politick."
In 1831, former slave Nat Turner, who'd led a violent insurrection, was executed in Jerusalem, Virginia.
In 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne.
In 1942, during World War II, Germany completed its occupation of France.
In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the tenth and final flight of NASA's Gemini program.
In 1992, the Church of England voted to ordain women as priests.
Today's Birthdays: Country singer Narvel Felts is 81. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is 79. Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 68. Actor Stanley Tucci is 59. Actress Demi Moore is 57. Actress Calista Flockhart is 55. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 45. Actor Scoot McNairy is 42. Rock musician Jonathan Pretus (Cowboy Mouth) is 38. Actress Frankie Shaw is 38. Musician Jon Batiste is 33. Actress Christa B. Allen is 28. Actor Tye Sheridan is 23. Actor Ian Patrick is 17.