Today is Monday, Sept. 9, the 252nd day of 2019. There are 113 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 9, 1971, prisoners seized control of the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York, beginning a siege that ended up claiming 43 lives.
On this date:
In 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term "United States" official, replacing "United Colonies."
In 1850, California became the 31st state of the union.
In 1942, during World War II, a Japanese plane launched from a submarine off the Oregon coast dropped a pair of incendiary bombs in a failed attempt at igniting a massive forest fire; it was the first aerial bombing of the U.S. mainland by a foreign power.
In 1943, Allied forces landed at Salerno and Taranto during World War II.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show."
In 2005, Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Brown, the principal target of harsh criticism of the Bush administration's response to Hurricane Katrina, was relieved of his onsite command.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Topol is 84. Rhythm-and-blues singer Luther Simmons is 77. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 70. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 69. Actress Angela Cartwright is 67. Actor Hugh Grant is 59. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble' (boo-BLAY') is 44. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 28.