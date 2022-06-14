Today in history

Today is Wednesday, June 15, the 166th day of 2022. There are 199 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight:

On June 15, 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.

On this date:

In 1215, England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta (“the Great Charter”) at Runnymede.

In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River.

In 1944, American forces began their successful invasion of Saipan during World War II. B-29 Superfortresses carried out their first raids on Japan.

In 1960, the Billy Wilder movie “The Apartment,” starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, premiered in New York.

In 1985, the Shiite Muslim hijackers of a TWA Boeing 727 beat and shot one of their hostages, U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, throwing him out of the plane to die on the tarmac at Beirut airport.

In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the “first lady of song,” died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Simon Callow is 73. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 73. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 69. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 68. Actor Helen Hunt is 59. Actor Courteney Cox is 58. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 38.

