Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
A heavy winter storm that blew into south central Montana late Sunday night dropped a significant amount of snow, causing slippery roads and f…
The Biden administration and state officials are bracing for a great unwinding: millions of people losing their Medicaid benefits when the pan…
Letter: "The off-duty behavior by this officer and his companions doesn’t inspire much confidence about their on-duty performance."
Sunday night's storm dropped enough snow on Billings that residential streets are being plowed for the first time this winter.
A federal magistrate judge has recommended that the arguments of a coalition of trail access groups suing over Forest Service decisions in the Crazy Mountains be rejected.
Rimrock Mall is under new management after Starwood Capital, the mall's previous owner, worked out a deal with its bank to transfer ownership and avoid foreclosure.
A Billings man pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to stabbing a man in the South Side over the weekend.
An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Tuesday there have been four fentanyl-related deaths in Lewis and Clark County in the past month, warning they were likely caused by a counterfeit pill touted as a legitimate prescription drug.
