Tomato paste tip

Dear Heloise: A recent column had the suggestion to freeze leftover tomato paste in a plastic bag for future use. For preportioned freezing, I scoop out leftover tomato paste by the tablespoon onto a plate or small cookie sheet that's been lined with cling wrap, then put the lined plate/sheet in the freezer. After about an hour, you can use the same cling wrap to wrap around the frozen tomato paste balls and place them in a small freezer bag to be taken out as needed. This greatly extends the life of the can and makes for easy measurement when it's time to cook. I've found these frozen balls melt within a minute or two while cooking, so no need to thaw them out before throwing them into the pot or pan. -- Marie S. in Ohio

Dear Heloise: On my 90th birthday, my daughter came from out of state to celebrate with me. Her gift was cooking soup and delicious meals, which she stored in labeled containers in my freezer. Months later, I am enjoying every meal and thanking her for her love and thoughtfulness. This is a wonderful gift for any senior, especially one who lives alone. -- Jan, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Dear Heloise: I saved a few pints of plastic blueberry boxes. They are vented, so they are great for storing onions. No loose "paper" skins in the drawer of the fridge. -- William Petticrew, via email

Dear Heloise: I read the letter from C.J. about surprises and thought I would add something that I do on occasion. When going through the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant, I pay for the car behind me. I am sure that also brightens someone's day. -- G.G., Omaha, Nebraska

Dear Heloise: I read your article about abandoned pets with interest. In addition to the message given, could you please advise people to have their pets microchipped when getting their initial shots? There's a small one-time fee that's good for the life of the pet.

Many lost pets (more cats than dogs) never find their way home when lost because they aren't chipped. Some of the animals your writer called "dumped" may possibly be lost pets.

Please also let people know that they should take any found pet to a vet or shelter to be scanned for a chip. Most places don't charge for this. Also, search Pet FBI (petfbi.org) or other sites for lost pets. Thank you for caring about pets. -- Carole Gray, Hermansville, Michigan

Dear Heloise: This is Malcom (black) and Tumbles (orange tabby). Malcom is very shy, and before we adopted him he hid in a box at the shelter.

We decided that he needed a therapy pet, and after a long search, we found Tumbles, a friendly and confident cat rescued from the streets of Baltimore. The minute we introduced these two, Malcom stopped hiding and started playing more.

In these photos, Malcom is sweetly playing and Tumbles is watching from above. Even therapy pets need some alone time. -- Joanne Bates Crimmins, via email

