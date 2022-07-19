Too much shakin' going on

Dear Heloise: One spice I use extensively is nutmeg, and when I use a new jar, it takes a lot of shaking to spread this spice evenly on my pudding. I've noticed that when the amount of spice in a jar gets less and less, the easier and quicker it is to shake and spread out evenly.

One day, when I did not have enough spice to complete the recipe, I had a new, full jar ready to step in and finish. Then it donned on me that I could pour half of the new spice into the old jar and spread it quickly and evenly. Both labels showed the name of the spice, so no mix-up there.

One suggestion is to put small, removable labels with the numbers "1" and "2," or "A" and "B," so one could follow a "first in, first out" procedure. It is easy to pry off the plastic inner caps with a pattern of holes for spreading the spice, then add the new spice, and easily snap the caps back on. -- Bob Salterm, Morganton, North Carolina

Dear Heloise: I am an avid reader of your column, and wanted to share my idea with you that I have used for college-bound friends, since my son benefited from it when he went to college.

I call it a "get better box." In it, it will have ibuprofen, aspirin, bug spray, antibiotic ointment, bandages, vitamins, cough drops, cold tablets, allergy relief pills, etc. This is always a huge hit with all of my friends as it has things that people do not think of when they are setting their child up in their dorms. -- Amy Loewe, Crown Point, Indiana

Dear Heloise: In response to David in Virginia complaining about small print and senior eyes, I say, "Me, too!" (My issue is puzzles in the daily paper.) I have found that the camera on my phone is a perfect solution. Simply focus the camera, slightly zoomed out, on the text, and it becomes easy to read. Hope this helps. -- Peter Jacoby, Bozeman, Montana

Dear Heloise: I use an old vegetable steamer to wash and rinse off shells that I collect on my beach walks and little moon stones. They get air and dry out perfectly. Then it can be used for crafts as well. -- Susan R., Huntington Beach, California

Dear Heloise: I discovered a replacement for plastic bags that can be found at almost all retailers. Online, you can buy 50 paper gift bags with handles for $15. The handles make them easy to carry, and the bags can be reused. When tossed, they don't poison the environment. -- Melodee Placial, Bella Vista, Arkansas