Top election officials in Arizona county resign amid ‘nasty’ threats, accusations over Trump loss

Two top election officials in Yavapai County, Arizona, are resigning amid ongoing threats and accusations by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who still won’t accept that he lost the 2020 election.

On Friday, County Recorder Leslie Hoffman told The Associated Press that she has accepted another job at a different county and that her last day will be July 22.

Lynne Constabile, who has served as the country’s elections director since July 2004, is also leaving for the same reason, Hoffman said. Her last day will be July 8.

“A lot of it is the nastiness that we have dealt with,” said Hoffman, who was elected as county recorder in 2012. Her job is to keep public records and oversee voter registration and early voting, according to the state’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

“I’m a Republican recorder living in a Republican county where the candidate that they wanted to win won by 2-to-1 in this county and still getting grief, and so is my staff,” she said.

“I’m not sure what they think that we did wrong,” Hoffman continued. “And they’re very nasty. The accusations and the threats are nasty.”

