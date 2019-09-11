When the warning sounded shortly before midnight that a tornado could be approaching, the clock turned into a stopwatch for staff members working the night shift at a behavioral health center at a Sioux Falls hospital.
"We had 10 minutes to wake up 102 residents, get them to the center of the building," said David Flicek, the president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in South Dakota's largest city. "And all are safe and sound."
Although a significant tornado had not struck Sioux Falls for 25 years, the Avera Health System hospitals have kept up regular preparedness training. This work paid off when one of three EF-2 tornadoes pummeled the hospital campus.
The twister with wind speeds of up to 130 mph also roared over the system's heart hospital after a man was brought in having a heart attack. Doctors and nurses continued operating on the man — and saved his life — as the storm blew on, according to the CEO of Avera Heart Hospital, Nick Gibbs.
"We talk at our hospital about doing drills. I've got to tell you our staff was courageous," said Flicek.