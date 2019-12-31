2010 tornado

An aerial view shows the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark (now First Interstate Arena) that was heavily damaged by a tornado June 20, 2010.

Of all the major weather events to happen in the Billings area in the 2010s, perhaps the most memorable was the Father's Day Tornado of 2010.

On June 20, 2010, a tornado touched down in the Billings Heights, tearing through area businesses and ripping most of the roof off of Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark, known today as First Interstate Arena.

The tornado, which meteorologists believe hit the arena first with winds of at least 130 mph, was believed to be a high EF2 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

A dog show scheduled at MetraPark two days later went on as planned after being relocated to MetraPark's Montana Pavilion. An episode of "Antiques Roadshow" that was scheduled to shoot inside the arena on June 26 also moved to the pavilion.

The Billings Outlaws, who were scheduled to play home playoff games in the arena, were forced to move those games to their indoor practice facility at the Billings SportsPlex. The Outlaws won the 2010 Indoor Football League championship in front of a packed SportsPlex crowd.

Montana political figures, including then-Sen. Max BaucusSen. Jon Tester and then-Rep. Denny Rehberg came to Billings to tour the destroyed arena. Then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer declared an emergency in the wake of the twister.

Stories abounded from residents' experiences during the storm, including one of a group of homeless people who clung to trees in order to survive.

Damaged businesses scrambled to reopen, while Yellowstone County assessed costs associated with repairs to the arena. The damage forced the Montana High School Association to move some of the high school sports events planned for Billings, including the annual all-class state wrestling tournament. Instead of an all-class tournament, individual class tournaments were held in multiple venues across the state.

The the tornado resulted in millions of dollars lost, both in damage to MetraPark, Heights businesses and homes and in economic losses. The silver lining was that the county was given the opportunity to make upgrades to the aging arena.

Ten months after the tornado, the new arena was ready to open. The first event held in the resurrected events center was a Women of Faith event on April 8, 2011. Two days later, Sir Elton John performed the first concert in the renovated arena, in front of more than 10,300 fans.

After remaining upgrades were completed, an official grand re-opening ceremony was held on June 19, 2011.

The arena was renamed First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in 2019.

2010 was a particularly bad tornado season in Montana, including one tornado in July that killed two people in Sheridan County, and was considered to be the most powerful in Montana's recorded history and the deadliest since 1923.

Photos: The Father's Day Tornado of 2010

