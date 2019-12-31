An aerial view shows the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark (now First Interstate Arena) that was heavily damaged by a tornado June 20, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Of all the major weather events to happen in the Billings area in the 2010s, perhaps the most memorable was the Father's Day Tornado of 2010.
The tornado, which meteorologists believe
hit the arena first with winds of at least 130 mph, was believed to be a high EF2 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
A dog show scheduled at MetraPark two days later
went on as planned after being relocated to MetraPark's Montana Pavilion. An episode of "Antiques Roadshow" that was scheduled to shoot inside the arena on June 26 also moved to the pavilion.
Stories abounded from residents' experiences during the storm, including one of a
group of homeless people who clung to trees in order to survive.
The the tornado resulted in
millions of dollars lost, both in damage to MetraPark, Heights businesses and homes and in economic losses. The silver lining was that the county was given the opportunity to make upgrades to the aging arena.
2010 was a
particularly bad tornado season in Montana, including one tornado in July that killed two people in Sheridan County, and was considered to be the most powerful in Montana's recorded history and the deadliest since 1923. Photos: The Father's Day Tornado of 2010
MetraPark Tornado Damage
The inside of the Rimrock Auto Arena shows extensive damage after a tornado hit the arena on June 20, 2010. The crumpled black mass near the center of the frame is the Billings Outlaws' indoor football field surface.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Metra inside
A blue pickup sits among the rubble inside the heavily-damaged Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark shortly after a tornado ripped through the arena on June 20, 2010.
DAVID GRUBBS, Billings Gazette file photo
Aerial Metra view
An aerial view shows the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark that was heavily damaged by a tornado June 20, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Arena damage
A rain storm pounds the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark on Sunday, June 20, 2010 after a tornado destroyed the 12,000-seat facility.
PAUL RUHTER, Billings Gazette file photo
Arena damage
Debris lays scattered around the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark after a tornado destroyed the 12,000-seat facility on Sunday, June 20, 2010.
PAUL RUHTER, Billings Gazette file photo
MetraPark debris
Debris lays scattered around the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark after a tornado destroyed the 12,000-seat facility on Sunday, June 20, 2010.
PAUL RUHTER, Billings Gazette file photo
Tornado floodwaters
Miranda Perkins helps her daughter Catelynn, 2, through the flooded street at 6th Avenue South and South 28th Street near South Park after a tornado hit Billings June 20, 2010.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette file photo
Tornado debris
A man looks at debris from buildings that were heavily damaged after a tornado touched down near the corner of Main Street and Lake Elmo Drive June 20, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Tornado damage
Debris lays scattered around the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark after a tornado destroyed the 12,000-seat facility on Sunday, June 20, 2010.
PAUL RUHTER, Billings Gazette file photo
Approaching storm
Main Street Casino staff members watch a second thunderstorm approach after they just survived a tornado on June 20, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Clouds
Clouds move out of the Heights after a tornado destroyed the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark on Sunday, June 20, 2010.
PAUL RUHTER, Billings Gazette file photo
Tornado flag
Yellowstone County Sheriff Deputy John Smith and Taylor Brown unfold a flag that was found near the upper parking lot of the Metra after a tornado destroyed the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark on June 20, 2010.
PAUL RUHTER, Billings Gazette file photo
Reiter's aerial view
An aerial view shows the motorcycle showroom at Reiter's that was torn off by a tornado on June 20, 2010. Much of the Reiter's complex has since been demolished and a Town Pump stands on the property.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Fas-Break aerial view
An aerial view shows the roof of Fas-Break Glass in the swollen Alkali Creek. The business was heavily damaged by a tornado on June 20, 2010, but has since been rebuilt.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Heights aerial
An aerial view shows businesses heavily damaged by a tornado on June 20, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Tornado Flooding
An overturned pickup truck is shown among the damage done by a tornado in Billings on June 20, 2010.
DAVID GRUBBS, , Billings Gazette file photo
Exposition Drive aerial
An aerial view shows flooded streets at the intersection of Exposition Drive and 1st Avenue North after a tornado struck the area on June 20, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Lake Elmo Coin-Op
The Lake Elmo Coin-Op laundromat was among buildings heavily damaged by a tornado on June 20, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Alkali Creek aerial
Cars maneuver through water along Alkali Creek Road after a tornado struck the area on June 20, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
McDonald's sign
A sign at a McDonald's restaurant on Main Street in Billings is twisted by the tornado that blew through the area on June 20, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Tornado damage
Debris lays scattered around the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark after a tornado destroyed the 12,000-seat facility on Sunday, June 20, 2010.
PAUL RUHTER, Billings Gazette file photo
Trees stripped by tornado
Trees are stripped bare as city state and county officials tour tornado damage on the MetraPark grounds on Monday, June 21, 2010. Montana Governor Brian Schweitzer along with Congressman Denny Rehberg and Yellowstone County Commissioners Jim Reno, John Ostlund and Bill Kennedy and Billings Mayor Tom Hanel were joined on the tour by other officials.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Tornado damage to arena
Crews start cleanup at MetraPark as City state and county officials tour tornado damage on the MetraPark grounds on Monday, June 21, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Officials tour arena
City state and county officials tour tornado damage at the Rimrock Auto Arena on Monday, June 21, 2010.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
John Ostlund walks through Rimrock Auto Arena
County commissioner John Ostlund walks out of the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark after a tornado destroyed the facility on Sunday, June 20, 2010.
PAUL RUHTER, Billings Gazette file photo
