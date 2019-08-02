DALLAS — A 19-year-old Lubbock man allegedly pondering a mass shooting was arrested Thursday by authorities, avoiding potential tragedy.
After a brief hospitalization, William Patrick Williams was taken into custody by ATF and FBI agents and charged with making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.
“This was a tragedy averted,” said Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.
According to court documents, Williams allegedly told his grandmother on July 13 that he had bought an AK-47 rifle and planned to “shoot up” a local hotel before committing “suicide by cop.”
Hearing his intentions, the grandmother was able to convince Williams to allow her to instead take him to a local hospital.