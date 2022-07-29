Travel tip

Dear Heloise: Nearly two years ago, our son was in a terrible car accident while driving back to his college. Before he left, I took two index cards and wrote his name, our home address, phone number, plus my son's blood type and the fact that he was a diabetic on each index card. For reasons I can't explain, I just had a bad feeling before he left that cold January morning. I placed one index card in the glove compartment of the car and the second one in his wallet.

A truck ran a stop sign and plowed into my son's car, knocking him unconscious. His car caught fire, but another driver stopped immediately and managed to pull my son from the wreck. When EMS arrived, they checked his wallet and found the index card with all the information I had written down. I was told at the hospital that the index card had helped save his life, because it listed the medications he could not take, his insulin dosage and who to contact.

I thought this might be a hint worth sending because it might save someone else's life as well. My son is now back at college but will probably walk with a cane for the rest of his life. He's alive and in good spirits thanks to an index card. -- Ruth Q., A Reader in California

Dear Heloise: My old tomcat was lethargic and seemed to be uncomfortable, so I did something very stupid. I gave him two baby aspirins in an effort to help him with his discomfort and ended up killing him. Since our vet lives across the street, I rushed him over to my vet's home, hoping he could help my poor kitty. Sadly, he couldn't be saved, and my sweet kitty died due to my mistake. My vet told me that you should never give a cat an aspirin. I know you care about animals, so I wanted to pass this along to others. Never give any medication to a pet without a vet's approval. I'd still have my cat if it weren't for my mistake. -- Too Ashamed to Sign My Name, Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Too Ashamed, thank you for the reminder that animals usually do not take the same medications as humans. Your veterinarian should be the one to give you the meds your pet might need. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: My mother wanted people to give a donation to some animal shelters in lieu of flowers at her funeral. This was mentioned in her obituary and the funeral card handed out at the church. My aunts had a fit. Mom had four sisters who made a fuss about donations to an animal shelter instead of giving flowers or donating to a hospital for people. I was told it was vulgar and embarrassing. Was it? -- Lauren K., Tillamook, Oregon

Lauren, no, it was NOT vulgar or embarrassing. It was your mother's request, and you honored one of her last wishes. That's a very respectful thing to do. -- Heloise