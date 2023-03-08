Editor's note: The University of Montana's Office of Research & Creative Scholarship along with the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West have produced a series of stories called the "This Is Montana Community Vitality Program." In partnership with the program, Lee Newspapers will be regularly running their Treasure State treasure trove of stories.

SIDNEY — Some of Montana’s earliest recorded history was played out here on the eastern fringes of our state. Through Fort Union, this “Confluence Country,” from about 1830 until the 1850s, held supremacy over the fur trade business of the Upper Missouri.

On April 27, 1805, The Corps of Discovery, after having spent a few days at the joining of the two rivers, first entered what would become Montana Territory. Meriwether Lewis noted in the expedition journals... “we saw great quantities of game today; consisting of common and mule deer, Elk, Buffalo, and Antelopes; also brown bear...the beaver have cut great quantities of timber; saw a tree nearly 3 feet in diameter that had been felled by them.” The next day they met their first grizzly bear.

Save for a few small towns and cultivated areas, much of this landscape has changed little since the first explorers and trappers wandered through it. The bison, elk and bears are gone, but other wildlife make a good living in the Northern Great Plains.

Big river scenery, extensive badlands, prairie wildlife and a taste of Montana’s past is what this area is about.

Sidney, a farming town on the banks of the final downstream flow of the Yellowstone River, is a good location for your camp, be it in a motel or campground. This community of 5,000 is home to the Mondak Heritage Center, a great place to look at the local history through its exhibits, library, and reference department. A stop here will give you a better understanding of the sites you’ll encounter while exploring this far side of our state.

To view of some of the Yellowstone River Breaks and badlands, head three miles south of town on Highway 16 and then turn left at Route 23. In another three miles you’ll meet Highway 261 and take a right turn. This road is known locally as “The Lost Highway.”

Several side roads extend east and west of it. About 17 miles out, County Road 106 points to the river and a very scenic area. You will be traversing private land so be courteous and stay on the road.

South of Sidney on the west side of the river, Highway 16 leads to the Elk Island and Seven Sisters wildlife management areas. These wildlife havens are habitat for waterfowl, turkeys, and whitetail deer.

Elk Island has a boat ramp that allows access to the river and islands. Consider floating from here to Seven Sisters; it takes from five to seven hours to do this 12-mile stretch of water. It is recommended to paddle hard once you put in at Elk Island to get in the right-side channel, as that is where the best scenery is. En route sightings of eagles, blue heron and all manners of birdlife along the way are a strong possibility.

North from Sidney you can reach the Missouri and make a 93-mile loop through some more rugged breaks and badland topography. Follow MT 16 to Culbertson 37 miles away. At this eastern Hi-Line town turn on U.S. 2 for 16 miles to Bainville and then steer south on the Bainville-Snowden Road. Ask directions in Bainville as well as using your map. The byway takes off on the south end of town. It is 15 miles from there to Fort Union and then another 25 miles back to Sidney.

Make time to stop at Fort Union. In 1828, the American Fur Company established the fort on the Missouri River about three to four miles upstream from where the two rivers met. Since those long-ago days, river action has shifted the Missouri several hundred feet south of where it was then and the confluence one mile southeast of its 1828 location.

With the end of the fur trade era in the 1860s, Fort Union fell into disrepair; some buildings were dismantled and moved to Fort Buford two miles downstream and the rest of the wood was sold as steamboat fuel. However, the original cornerstones were found and today an exact replica of the first fort has been reconstructed on the site.

Steamboats on their way to and from Fort Benton were able to dock close to the outpost (closer than would be possible now). As a result, in its heyday, Fort Union was visited by some of the colorful names of the West: artists Karl Bodmer and J.J. Audubon, Jim Bridger, Father deSmet and Germany’s Prince Maximilian.

Today’s Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site has a library holding rare, first-edition books about the fort and a wealth of information on the northwest fur trade, which may be used for research if arrangements are made ahead of time (call 701-572-9083).

Moving back toward Sidney from Fort Union, you’ll pass through Fairview, Montana/North Dakota, a town in two states, but governed by Montana.