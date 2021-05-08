Trellis *came with Walter*
Hello, my name is Trellis. I am a 1 year old male domesticated DSH mixed breed, current on vaccinations -... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Donald Foster, 47, who had been released from prison after a lengthy sentence for armed robbery, was arrested after surrendering to police at about 9:45 a.m.
The 47-year-old man arrested after allegedly holding two people hostage inside a home in the Billings Heights on Monday was persuaded to surre…
A grizzly bear has been confirmed in the Big Snowy Mountains, a first for the Central Montana island mountain range, according to Montana Fish…
If you have $136 million to spend, you could own the Climbing Arrow Ranch near Bozeman, the setting for some of the scenes in the 1992 movie "…
Billings police investigating shots fired into air at McDonald's drive-thru in apparent road rage incident
The Billings Police Department is investigating after a passenger in a car at a McDonald's drive-thru got out of their car and fired a gun int…
A shooting on the 1400 block of Avenue B Thursday sent one person to the hospital.
Billings city officials sent a warning letter to managers of a motel on North 27th Street about frequent police activity at the business and c…
A man was arrested Tuesday night after he drove a vehicle into Zimmerman Park when the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest…
On June 27, Montana will stop $300 supplemental payments to people claiming unemployment benefits.
Billings residents may recognize a recent Geico motorcycle insurance commercial, and for good reason.