Trick or treat

Dear Heloise: With Halloween so near, it's important to remind people to examine the candy in their children's bag. The year before last, my 8-year-old daughter brought home a marijuana cigarette in her bag. I stand on the sidewalk and let my three children approach the doors, but I have no idea where the cigarette came from nor who would hand out marijuana.

The kids enjoy Halloween so much, but now I'm uncertain about letting them go trick-or-treating this year. They're really looking forward to Halloween, because I wouldn't let them go out last year due to Covid. If they go out, I fully intend to check everything in their bags. -- Doreen T., El Paso, Texas

Doreen, that's a very good idea. Check to make certain they have not received anything that could harm them. While it's rare, it does occasionally happen that a child gets something they shouldn't have or that could possibly hurt them. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I have records: 45s, 78s and 33s. They have a lot of grime, dirt and dust on them. What is a good way to clean them? -- Diane R., Southwick, Massachusetts

Diane, there are several ways to clean them. Here is one of them.

1. Use distilled water and a mild dish soap.