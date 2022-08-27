Tropics heat up as forecasters track 3 systems for possible development

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas of disturbance — one gaining organization in the central Atlantic Ocean, one in the Caribbean and a third off western Africa that popped up on the 2 p.m. update on Saturday.

Meteorologists now are giving the system in the central Atlantic a 40% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days — an increase from the 11 a.m. update’s 30% — and 10% in the next 48 hours. According to the National Hurricane Center, conditions could become more favorable for development early next week as it moves through the central and western Caribbean.

It is producing disorganized thunderstorms as it moves west-northwest at 10-15 mph toward the Caribbean Sea.

A second area of interest is a trough of low pressure in the eastern Caribbean that emerged off the African coast and is moving west at 15 mph. As of Saturday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has given it a 20% chance of developing in the next five days.

Neither system is a threat to Florida at this time. If either were to develop into a tropical storm, the first to do so would be named Danielle and the second would be Earl.