In August, two hail storms pounded the city of Billings and the surrounding area causing home and vehicle damage, power outages, and a lot of headaches for local residents.
The Aug. 11 storm mowed down sugar beet crops from Acton to Ballantine and interrupted MontanaFair for carnivalgoers and employees. It was a good test for Yellowstone County's new emergency notification system, and the storm's baseball-sized hail effectively killed 11,000 birds west of Molt, a number that drew worldwide attention.
The area barely got a breather before the Aug. 22 storm dealt another blow. The hail storm added to the damage already inflicted on residents' homes and cars, keeping insurance agents and realtors busy while claims were filed and repairs were made to houses in the area. The winds, which reached 60 mph, tore the roof off a Billings South Side business and left thousands without power. As many were driving home on Rimrock Road that night, a neighbor grabbed his rake and began removing debris from storm drains.
Ballantine mobile home owners received some of the worst hail damage, with a local church lending a hand to board up windows and fix leaks before winter.